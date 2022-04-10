SIA raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana & Kashmir in LeT terror funding case

In its first operation outside Jammu and Kashmir, the newly constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA) Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Kashmir in a terror funding case.

SIA teams carried out simultaneous searches at three places in Delhi, one in Faridabad in Haryana and two in Anantnag of south Kashmir. The teams were assisted by the Delhi Police and other security agencies.

Those raided included some lawyers who allegedly received funds from a Pakistan-based conduit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The case was registered by the SIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Srinagar recently.

According to the police, it was learned that the LeT was raising funds and sending them to India in a manner that had visible elements of a criminal conspiracy to sustain terrorist and secessionist networks, their programs, and activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

Technical evidence and banking transactions have established the identity of three people in Delhi, one person in Faridabad, and two persons in Anantnag who were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police claimed technical evidence “confirms that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind”. During the searches, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, and documents have been seized.

A police spokesman confirmed that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana, and J&K in connection with terror funding case FIR No.15/21 U/S 13, 21, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC Police Station CIK, Srinagar.

On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of LeT based in Pakistan, has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote terrorist activities in the UT of J&K and other parts of the country, he said.