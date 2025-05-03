SI injured in Satna encounter; absconding accused arrested after retaliatory fire

A police team had a brief encounter with an absconding accused in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, during which a Police Sub-Inspector (SI) was hit by a bullet fired by the accused. The accused was also shot in the leg in retaliatory fire by the police and was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the encounter took place in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Adarsh Gautam alias Achchu, had been on the run for the past few days after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a Police Head Constable inside the barracks of Jaitwara Police Station in Satna district.

Advertisement

While searching for the accused, the police received information on Friday night that he was hiding near Tikuri Akona road. A police team led by Kotar Police Station In-charge SI Dilip Mishra went to the location to apprehend him.

Police officials said that around 2:30 AM on Saturday, the police team spotted Adarsh hiding behind a brick kiln and ordered him to surrender. Instead, he opened fire on the police.

A bullet struck SI Mishra in the chest, but he was saved by his bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the SI returned fire, hitting Adarsh in the left leg near the knee, causing him to collapse.

The accused was subsequently arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment. The SI was also admitted for medical observation.