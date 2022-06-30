Shri Justice Alok Aradhe appointed as senior-most Judge of the Karnataka HC

In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most Judge of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Shri Justice Alok Aradhe will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 03.07.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi retires on July 2 on the eve of his 62nd birthday.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, HC judges retire at 62.