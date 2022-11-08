Showcause to V-Cs: Kerala HC asks governor to wait for its orders

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings against the vice-chancellors of 11 universities in the state based on the show-cause notice issued to them by the Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities, asking them to explain as to why their appointment should not be considered as “void ab initio” in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order.

The court asked the Governor to put on hold the final decision on the show-cause notices till it (the court) passes final orders on the vice chancellors petition.

A single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran in an interim order restricted the governor from taking a final decision on the show-cause notices served to the vice chancellors until the court decides on the petition filed by the vice-chancellors.

After the chancellor sought time to file the affidavit, the petition was adjourned to November 17.

The vice-chancellors of 11 universities in Kerala have last week moved the Kerala High Court challenging the show cause notices issued to them by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan asking them to explain as to why their appointment should not be cancelled in the wake of the apex court order in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor appointment case.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of universities, issued show-cause notices to vice chancellors of 11 universities in the state asking them to explain as to why they should not be removed from their posts in the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgment

The apex court had on 21 October quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree M S, observing that as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

The apex court had held that a Vice Chancellor selection committee constituted contrary to the UGC regulations or appointment made on the basis of a single name panel shall be “illegal and void ab initio”.