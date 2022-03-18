Show cause notice to 2 J&K employees for social media activity

The government of Jammu and Kashmir issued a show-cause notice to two employees on Friday for criticising the administration on social media.

These two employees work in the UT’s Education Department; one is a middle school teacher in Daptyar, Anantnag district, while the other is a junior assistant in a government high school in Kupwara district’s Ring Payeen Machil area.

The Director of School Education has served them with a show-cause notice, alleging that they are both engaged in objectionable activities on social media and that their behaviour and conduct are in violation of Rule 18 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971. (i).

The two have been given ten days to explain their positions or face disciplinary action under the regulations.

(with inputs from IANS)