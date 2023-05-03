Shortage of Punjabi teachers in Haryana will be resolved soon: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the shortage of Punjabi subject teachers in the state would be resolved soon. He, however, said teachers will have to teach some other subjects along with Punjabi subject.

The recruitment process will start soon after the formalities in this regard, Khattar said after listening to the candidates who passed Punjabi Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) during a Jan Samvad programme organized at Kurukshetra’s Karah Sahib village.

The CM said Antyodaya fairs are being organised in every village under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana. “Through these fairs, various departments are helping in establishing employment by giving loans and other assistance. It is the endeavour of the government that every person becomes capable and establishes self-employment and instead of doing a job; should be able to give jobs to others,” he added.

Khattar said the state government is constantly doing all-round development of the state. He said that development works worth Rs 55 lakh have been done in Karah village. Apart from this, 48,000 ration cards have been made in Kurukshetra district and 470 ration cards have been made in Karah Sahib village.

Meanwhile, Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal today announced to consider private school teachers for state awards and to waive off the processing charge from the students’ desires to change schools to seek admission in Government school to Class X or Class XII.

He said at present Rs 3000 was charged from the private school students and Rs 1000 from students who are shifting from government school to another government school. Students falling under the other seven categories— shifting of family, shifting to or from hostels, readmission due to not appearing for an exam or because of failure or compartment, medical condition or in order to attain a better quality of education will now not have to pay any fee.