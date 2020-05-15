Further relaxing the curfew imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday extended the business hours of shops in the state, allowing them to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Earlier, shops in Punjab were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm.

“It has now been decided that shops will remain open from 7 am till 6 pm with effect from May 15,” an order issued by the home department said.

“The Deputy Commissioners may immediately issue orders regarding the revised timings for opening of shops accordingly,” it said.

On May 6, the Punjab government had said shops, except those in containment zones, can open from 7 am to 3 pm. Earlier, the government had allowed shops to open from 9 am to 1 pm.