Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra’ from Larkui village in his Vidisha parliamentary constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening.

This is after about 25 years that Chouhan set out on a padyatra. He had conducted his first walk in 1989 in his home constituency of Budhni in Madhya Pradesh. As a result of the success of his yatra then, Chouhan was elected MLA for the first time from Budhni Asembly seat in 1990.

According to Chouhan, the aim of his current padyatra is to ensure that all sections of society and all villages get full benefit of the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said he would walk a distance of around 25 kilometre every day throughout his constituency and will reach rural areas to inform people about the schemes being run by the Central Government, communicate with the beneficiaries, and directly evaluate the impact of the schemes.

Today’s yatra traversed through Larkui, Bhadakui, Chidgaonmauji and other nearby areas.

Chouhan would stay overnight at various villages during the yatra.

The yatra would be taken out two-three days each week.

Chouhan would initially cover his Lok Sabha constituency, and then also plans to take out similar walks in other constituencies too across the country.

“This padyatra is an important initiative towards fulfilling the resolution of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji of self-reliant and developed India, and ensuring the benefits of the schemes of the Central Government reach the maximum number of people,” Chouhan said in a stement while announcing the padyatra couple of days ago.

“This yatra will bring the government’s commitment to rural development, women empowerment, agricultural reform, employment generation, and social welfare on the ground,” the statement read.

Chouhan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is moving towards self-reliance and overall development. “The objective of my padyatra is that the benefits of the schemes of the Central government reach the last person, and every village, every farmer, every woman becomes empowered. For this we will leave no stone unturned,” he asserted.