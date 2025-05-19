Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds PM, Indian armed forces for IWT, Op Sindoor

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying “India gave Pakistan money and water, but what did it give us in return?”

The Union minister also praised the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

“I thank the PM for suspending the Indus Water Treaty and ending the historical injustice. This treaty was signed in 1960 by Jawaharlal Nehru. More than 80 per cent of the Indus water was given to Pakistan. We gave them money and water. What did Pakistan give us in return? Providing water to Pakistan is unjust to Indian farmers,” he told media persons.

India is proud of its armed forces as they destroyed drones and missiles of Pakistan like “toys”, the minister said.

“Children in Punjab and other states are playing with their debris. Pakistan bent its knees within three days. But decisive decisions were made. The PM decided that blood and water can’t flow together. A historic decision was made, the Indus Water Treaty was suspended. This is not ordinary,” he said.

He was interacting with reporters after discussing the latest developments concerning the Indus Waters Treaty with several groups of farmers at Pusa Institute in the national capital.

“Now, the water of the Indus will benefit the farmers of different states of our country. We will work in that direction. Water and blood cannot flow together. Terror and cricket cannot go together. The nation’s resolve is to uproot terrorism,” the minister said.

The water treaty was an injustice to Indian farmers, he observed.

Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty will greatly benefit the farmers of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh, he said. “…we will work in that direction. Water and blood cannot flow together. Terror and cricket cannot go together. The nation’s resolve is to uproot terrorism,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Chowhan addressed a key government-farmer meeting on the subject.

Despite reaching an agreement of cessation of hostilities, the Indian government maintains its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, which is still in abeyance.

The treaty was suspended following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indus system comprises the main Indus River, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. The basin is mainly shared by India and Pakistan with a small share for China and Afghanistan.