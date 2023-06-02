Shivaji Maharaj fought invaders, upheld unity of India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day, and said Shivaji Maharaj always gave paramount importance to upholding the unity and integrity of India.

In a video message on Friday, Narendra Modi said today the reflection of the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be seen in the vision of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.

He noted that a grand event has been organised in the courtyard of Raigarh Fort at the first capital of Swarajya and the coronation day is fondly celebrated as a festival all over Maharashtra.

He said the day has brought along new consciousness and new energy for everyone in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The coronation was a special chapter of the historic period 350 years ago and great tales of self-rule, good governance and prosperity from those times inspire everyone even today.

“National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of Shivaji Maharaj’s governance,” he said. Underling the responsibility of leaders in keeping the citizens motivated and confident, the Prime Minister remarked that one can imagine the confidence levels of the country at the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hundreds of years of slavery after invasions and exploitation by invaders brought the level of confidence of the citizens at the lowest level. “An attempt was made to break the morale of the people by attacking our cultural centers,” the Prime Minister said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only fought the invaders but also instilled belief in the public that self-rule could be regained. “Shivaji Maharaj inspired people for nation-building by discarding the mentality of slavery,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that various aspects of Shivaji Maharaj’s personality have impact today also. He said his expansion of the Navy and his management skills are inspiration for everyone even today. The forts built by him are still standing proudly in the middle of the ocean, despite bearing the brunt of strong waves and tides.

He said Shivaji Maharaj built forts from seashores to the mountains. During that period, his arrangements related to water management held the experts in awe. He said India has freed its Navy from a trace of slavery last year. Its flag with the identity of British rule has been replaced by the emblem of Shivaji Maharaj. “Now, this flag is symbolizing the pride of new India in the seas and skies,” Modi said.

“The bravery, ideology and justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have inspired many generations. His bold style of action, strategic skills and peaceful political system are an inspiration for us even today,” the prime minister said.

He expressed pride that policies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are discussed in many countries of the world where research is done on it. His statue was installed in Mauritius a month ago.

“Completion of 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is an inspiring occasion. Even after so many years, the values established by him are showing us the way forward,” he said.

The journey of 25 years of Amrit Kaal must be completed on the basis of these values, he said. “It will be a journey of Swaraj, good governance and self-reliance. This will be the journey of a developed India,” the prime minister said.