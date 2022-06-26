Shiv Sena tussle: Shinde, Fadnavis may have met Shah in Vadodara to discuss strategy

Even as the BJP has officially kept itself away from the Shiv Sena’s internal tussle, it is being reported that rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati and Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an undisclosed location in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The meeting is said to have taken place Thursday or Friday night.

Local party sources were completely in the dark about the development and none of the office-bearers were in a position to confirm or deny such a meeting.

According to sources from the Vadodara airport, two chartered flights and one BSF plane landed on Friday night. One chartered flight had flown from Delhi to Vadodara, which was carrying Eknath Shinde and another chartered flight landed from Mumbai carrying Devendra Fadanvis.

Before these two flights landed, Amit Shah came in a BSF plane and checked in at circuit house. Sources said late night Shah moved out of the circuit house with a minimum security personnel to an undisclosed place, where a meeting took place among the three.

Sources said the meeting lasted for almost two hours, where every aspect was discussed, like all those camping in Guwahati will stick to their guns and not return to Shiv Sena fold. Even legal aspects were discussed like — the scenario in case the Deputy Speaker does not recognise the rebel group and acts on Shiv Sena’s recommendation of suspending some rebel MLAs.

Sources said two chartered flights took off before 5 p.m. Friday, one headed for Mumbai and another for Delhi. Shah stayed back as he had to attend a sports conclave at Kevadiya Colony on Saturday.