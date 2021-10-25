Shipping Minister Sonowal calls for speedy implementation of river port projects in Assam

Seeking to bring back the lost glory of Dibrugarh in Assam as a major river port of India, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called for speedy implementation of the proposed cargo terminal, tourist jetty and river front development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal who visited the site of the proposed projects for inspection held a meeting with stakeholders on the occasion for expeditious implementation of the works.

IWAI Member(Technical) Shri Ashutosh Gautam, Principal Commissioner (Transport), GoA Shri KK Dwivedi, GM NF Railway Shri Anshul Gupta, officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Sonowal said necessary steps are being taken to once again make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country. “The opportunities provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing the NW 2(Brahmaputra) and NW 16(Barak) is leveraging our connectivity with Bangladesh and giving us the route to reach markets of the world. We are hence establishing MMLPs and developing river ports in various part of Assam. In Dibrugarh, a port for cargo and passengers will be built,” the Minister said.

Sonowal said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam Government and North East Frontier Railway are working together to develop the area near the Bogibeel Bridge.

Major river port in colonial times, Dibrugarh was an important contributor to India’s economic growth.

The Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy has transformed the North East into a connectivity hub. Led by the PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan, an integrated plan for speeding up cargo movement on the river Brahmaputra is being envisaged. It will open up employment avenues and provide global market access to local products.”

Sonowal pointed out how improved connectivity is bringing sea change in the lives of the people, giving youths and businesses of the region to reach out to domestic as well as international markets, realising the ideal of Local for Global.

