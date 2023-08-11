Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was closed after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

“Today Aug 11, at around 2:35 am to 2:40 am, due to rains, Shimla National Highway 5, between Thambu Mod and Chakki Mod, has been closed due to landslides from the hill,” an official said.

Shimla-Kalka road was opened for traffic on Wednesday following the restoration work. The road was closed after a landslide last week.

Meanwhile, the combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon in the state on June 24.

“So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged,” Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said.

National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Lahaul And Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The tremors were felt at 23:20:41, Indian standard time (IST).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.