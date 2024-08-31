Shehnai artist Lokesh Anand honored with Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Award

Shehnai artist Lokesh Anand was honored with Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music, especially his mastery of the Shehnai.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale presented the award to Anand during a memorial concert titled “Yade-Bismillah” which was held in the national capital on the 17th death anniversary of the legendary Shehnai maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan.

This event was organised at Sanskar Bharti auditorium in Mandi House by Sanskar Bharti and India Heritage Art and Culture Trust.

The event was attended by prominent guests, including former Maharashtra minister Kripa Shankar, former MP from Mathura Dr. Raja Manvendra Singh, India Heritage Art and Culture Trust founder Shool Pani Singh, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, and Prasar Bharati Board Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal.

Throughout his career, Lokesh Anand has attracted global audiences by performing at various esteemed events such as the Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan, Tansen Music Festival, Saptak Music Festival, and Sankat Mochan Music Festival.