‘Sheesh Mahal’ row: CVC orders probe into Kejriwal’s former house

There seems to be more trouble in store for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ordering a detailed investigation into the expenses incurred on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flag staff Bungalow, his former residence when he was the Chief Minister of Delhi.
The commission has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a thorough probe into allegations that building norms were flouted during the construction of the house, which the BJP has dubbed “Sheesh Mahal.”
The probe was initiated following the submission of a factual report by the CPWD, based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.
On October 14, 2024, Gupta lodged a complaint with the CVC regarding illegal construction at 6 Flag Staff Road. He alleged that Kejriwal violated building regulations to construct the “Sheesh Mahal,” a lavish mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (8 acres).
The complaint also pointed out that government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road—which previously housed senior officers and judges in Type-V flats—along with two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence. This, according to the complaint, violated ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and was carried out without proper layout plan approvals.
Reacting to the CVC’s order for a probe, Gupta said that Kejriwal would be punished for his “corruption,” which he claimed was now “out in the open.”