‘Sheesh Mahal’ row: CVC orders probe into Kejriwal’s former house

There seems to be more trouble in store for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ordering a detailed investigation into the expenses incurred on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flag staff Bungalow, his former residence when he was the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The commission has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a thorough probe into allegations that building norms were flouted during the construction of the house, which the BJP has dubbed “Sheesh Mahal.”

The probe was initiated following the submission of a factual report by the CPWD, based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.