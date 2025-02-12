Sheena Bora murder case: SC rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to go abroad, orders expediting trial

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a plea of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of allegedly kidnapping and murdering her own daughter Sheena Bora, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Refusing Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to go abroad, a bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal directed the trial court to expeditiously complete the trial in Sheena Bora murder case.

“Considering the fact that the trial is ongoing, we are not inclined to consider the request at this stage. Expedite the trial within one year from today,” the bench ordered.

Indrani Mukerjea, who was granted bail on May 18, 2022, had challenged the September 27, 2024, Bombay High Court order refusing to let her travel abroad.

The High Court order came on a plea by the CBI against the Special Court order permitting her to travel abroad.

Seeking the top court’s nod to travel abroad, Indrani Mukerjea’s advocate told the bench that she wants to go abroad to pay property tax, update her bank accounts and also for updating her will.

However, the bench rejected the plea and asked the trial court to complete the trial within one year.

Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 18, 2022, on the grounds that she has been in custody for six and a half years and the trial is not likely to be concluded soon.

The top court had said that Indrani has already undergone six and a half years imprisonment and there are 237 witnesses in the case and only 68 have deposed before the trial court, leaving another 169 witnesses.

Granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the top court had also noted that for the last 11 months, the trial in the case has not proceeded as trial court did not have a presiding judge from June 7, 2021 to May 4, 2022.