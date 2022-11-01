Sharon murder case: Kerala police arrest mother, uncle of main accused

Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested Parassala murder case main accused Greeshma’s mother Sindhu and her uncle Nirmal Kumar for abetting her in the crime and destroying evidence.

The crime branch probing the death of Sharon Raj has registered a case against Sindhu, mother of Greeshma and Nirmal Kumar, her uncle for destroying evidence

On Monday, the police recorded the arrest of Greeshma (22) who was taken into custody on Sunday for the alleged murder of the 23-year-old Sharon Raj, native of Parassala by poisoning him. Police sources said Greeshma’s mother and uncle came to know about the murder from her and then tried to destroy evidence to save her.

Police on Tuesday found the bottle in which the pesticide used to poison Sharon from around the bushes near the house of Greeshma. The search for the bottle of the ayurvedic medicine will be held later.

Days after the mysterious death of a Sharon in Thiruvananthapuram, his girlfriend Greeshma had confessed to the police that she had mixed poison in the kashayam (Ayurvedic concoction) she gave him to drink. The 22-year-old woman reportedly wanted to end her relationship with the victim, Sharon Raj, as her marriage had been fixed with another man, but Sharon was not ready for a breakup.

ADGP (Law and Order) Mr Ajith Kumar said that Greeshma has confessed to the crime. “She mixed pesticide which was there at her house. Greeshma had added pesticide to the kashayam with the intention of killing Sharon. She wanted to end the relationship,” he said, adding that the police have recovered a Kapiq pesticide bottle she is suspected to have used for the murder. The police also found that she had googled about poisoning before the incident.

Sharon had visited Greeshma’s house on October 14, where she offered him some kashayam claiming that she drinks it to relieve pain. Since the concoction was bitter, she also offered him some mango juice to wash it down. According to the statement by Sharon’s friend who accompanied him to her house, he had been vomiting throughout while returning home. On the same day, he approached the Parassala Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, as his blood tests were normal at the time, he was sent back home.

From the next day, Sharon began to suffer severe health issues, due to which he ended up consulting a few other hospitals. Finally, on 17 October, he was once again taken to the Medical College Hospital. Since the results of his blood test showed major variations this time, he was immediately admitted to ICU, where the doctors found that his internal organs were damaged. A few days later, on 25 October, Sharon died due to a cardiac arrest caused by organ failure.