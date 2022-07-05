Sharjeel Imam alleges assault inside jail, moves court for protection

Activist and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, approached a court here, alleging assault and harassment inside the prison and seeking directions for protection of his life.

“On June 30, at around 7.30 p.m., the Assistant Superintendent, along with 8-9 convicts came, to the cell of the applicant in the name of carrying out a search. The search operation is not permissible by the convicts and can only be carried out by competent staff. During the aforesaid search, the petitioner’s books and clothes were thrown away, he assaulted and called a terrorist and an anti-national when he tried to protect his belongings,” read his application filed in Karkardooma court through his counsel Ahmed Ibrahim.

He sought directions from the authorities concerned to protect him from such incidents in the future and sought direction from jail authorities for keeping the video recording in the CCTV camera of the jail at the relevant time.

Imam’s plea said though he requested the Assistant Superintendent to prevent the convicts from assaulting him, however, hie plea was not heeded.

“It appeared that the Assistant Superintendent was complicit in the illegal act,” Imam said in the plea. He alleged that some inmates also tried to place some contraband in his possession.