Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Twitter on Saturday educating people about how to take ‘minute precautions’ against the Coronavirus pandemic. which can make monumental impacts and save many lives.

Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

In another tweet, PM Modi appealed to the citizens of the country to “share correct information and avoid incorrect panic”. He also highlighted how the Government is working closely with WhatsApp Messenger to fight rumours and address unnecessary panic as coronavirus cases spike across the world.

Sharing correct information, avoiding incorrect panic. Here is an effort by WhatsApp and @mygovindia to ensure you receive accurate and verified information on Coronavirus. Please click on this link https://t.co/REabfIp5QT or send Hi on +919013151515. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0maqUE3PvG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the efforts of Google and Twitter to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said Google is “leveraging technology and Internet for a healthier planet”.

Leveraging technology and the internet for a healthier planet. Google is doing its best to spread awareness on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their efforts add great strength in this fight. https://t.co/V61WoT8j64 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

In another tweet, he commended Twitter, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India.

Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JUZ8boc0bc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

India is bracing for a one-day shutdown on Sunday which has been named ‘Janata Curfew’ by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on Thursday, announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

This comes as 271 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country even as the Government imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, stopping international flights from Sunday and shutting down offices and schools.