Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi; says meeting was ‘non-political’

The meeting comes after the opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister, who was accompanied by pomegranate farmers from Satara and Phaltan, met with PM Modi and presented him with a box of pomegranates.

The Prime Minister’s Office handle in a post on X wrote: “Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Shri Sharad Pawar, along with a group of farmers, met PM @narendramodi today. @PawarSpeaks”

Meanwhile, the NCP-SCP chief also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and presented him with pomegranates.

“Shri Sharad Pawar ji, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) called on Hon’ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today,” Vice-President of India posted on X.

In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory by winning 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also made notable gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The MVA suffered a major setback, with Congress securing just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed only 10 seats.