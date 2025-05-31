Shailendra Nath Gupta assumes charge as Director General of Defence Estates

Shailendra Nath Gupta on Saturday assumed office as the Director General of Defence Estates.

A 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), Gupta has had a distinguished career in cantonment administration and defence land management.

Advertisement

Prior to this appointment, he served in various key positions, including Chief Executive Officer of multiple Cantonment Boards, Defence Estate Officer of several circles, Staff Officer, Director of Defence Estates, Central Command, and Principal Director, Defence Estates, Eastern Command.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) is responsible for managing and maintaining approximately 18 lakh acres of defence land across India. It functions through six commands, 38 Defence Estates Circles, and 61 Cantonment Boards.