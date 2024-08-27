Shah to release special edition of Indian Police Journal on new criminal laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also release a special edition of the Bureau of Police Research and Development’s (BPR&D) “Indian Police Journal” on new criminal laws at its 54th Foundation Day celebrations on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the home minister will deliver Dr. Anand Swaroop Gupta’s Memorial Lecture on “New Criminal Law – Citizen Centric Reforms”, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Shah will also honour the recipients of the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for the years 2023 and 2024.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the HM, the BPR&D is committed to transforming the Indian Police Forces into SMART forces to successfully meet the challenges of policing as well as internal security by equipping them with the necessary intellectual, and physical and organizational resources.

Since its inception in the year 1970, the bureau has been serving as the think tank of the police forces to foster excellence in policing.

The focus of the institute is to develop policies and procedures for police and correctional services, explore ushering technologies for enhanced service delivery to the citizens, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, and promote cooperation and coordination between states and central police organizations.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Heads of central police organizations as well as senior officials of Home Ministry and other departments will also be present on the occasion, the statement said.