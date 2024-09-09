Shah to address I4C’s first Foundation Day: will also launch key cybercrime prevention initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the first Foundation Day celebration of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) on Tuesday and will also launch key initiatives for the prevention of cybercrime, an official statement said on Monday.

Shah will also dedicate Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) to the nation, established at the (I4C) in New Delhi with representatives of major banks, Financial Intermediaries, Payment Aggregators, Telecom Service Providers, IT Intermediaries and States/UTs Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

They will work together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle online financial crimes.

CFMC will serve as an example of “Cooperative Federalism” in law enforcement.

The HM will launch Samanvaya Platform (Joint Cybercrime Investigation Facilitation System), which is a web-based module called Samanvaya Platform to act as One Stop Portal for data repository of cybercrime, data sharing, crime mapping, data analytics, cooperation and coordination platform for Law Enforcement Agencies across the country.

He will also inaugurate ‘Cyber Commandos’ Program, under which a special wing of trained ‘Cyber Commandos’ in States/UTs and Central Police Organizations (CPOs) will be established to counter threats of cyber security landscape in the country.

These trained Cyber Commandos will assist States, UTs and the Central Agencies in securing the digital space.

The Home Minister will also launch the Suspect Registry, created based on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries for strengthening fraud risk management capabilities of financial ecosystem.

These initiatives, under the guidance of the home minister will prove to be an important milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Cyber Secure Bharat’.

The (I4C) was established on October 5, 2018, under the Central Sector Scheme within the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS Division) of the MHA, with an objective to establish a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrime.

I4C aims to enhance the capabilities of Law Enforcement Agencies and improve coordination among various stake holders dealing with the issue.

From July 1, this year, I4C has been designated as an attached office under the Home Ministry.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Home Secretary, Director IB, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Chief Secretaries and DGPs including senior police officers of states and UTs of India, including officials from various government departments and various banks, financial intermediaries etc will also be present on the occasion.