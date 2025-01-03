Shah reviews progress of development projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep

Chairing the 7th meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) here on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Admiral (retd) DK Joshi, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep; Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; and secretaries from various Union ministries, along with other senior officials, were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Home Minister underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Emphasising the goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills in these regions, Shah directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the ‘PM Surya Ghar’ scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups.

Shah said even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to his heart, and development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities there is the priority of the government.

He said the Narendra Modi-led government is preserving the culture and heritage of these islands and accelerating the development works.

Shah also stressed the need for a holistic approach to infrastructure projects in both island groups and called on all concerned central ministries to collaborate on initiatives related to tourism, trade, and other key sectors.

He also issued clear directives to address pending issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects.