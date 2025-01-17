Shah reviews implementation of new criminal laws in MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

A high-level meeting held in New Delhi chaired by the home minister reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the state.

During the discussion in the meeting, Shah noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from the Supreme Court. He lauded the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government for the implementing the new laws and emphasised the need for their 100 per cent implementation at the earliest.

The HM said before filing cases under sections related to terrorism and organised crime, senior police officials should examine whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections, stressing that any misuse of such legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of new laws.

The home minister asserted the need for continuous monitoring of conversion of Zero FIRs into regular FIRs, also suggesting establishing a system to enable the transfer of FIRs between two states through CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems).

He also stressed ensuring the availability of more than one forensic science mobile van in every district and underlined the importance of having adequate cubicles in hospitals and jails to facilitate evidence recording via video conferencing.

He stated that in the cases related to national security, ‘Trial in Absentia’ should be initiated against fugitives who are absconding from the country for long.

Shah said Indian Civil Security Code includes provisions for Trial in Absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders.

He said the police should provide information about individuals detained for interrogation on an electronic dashboard, and the details of seizure lists and cases sent to courts should also be made available on the dashboard, and directed the DGP to ensure monitoring of such matters.

As regards the provisions for electronic evidence in the new laws, the HM said the state’s Home and Health Departments should hold meetings to ensure hospitals provide post-mortem and other medical reports electronically.

He stressed the need for a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged and suggested that the CM should review the progress of implementation monthly, the Chief Secretary every 15 days, and the DGP on a weekly basis.