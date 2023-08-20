Shah releases report card of MP Government

Calling Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘extremely hardworking,’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the BJP has transformed MP from a ‘Bimaru’ state to a developed one.

Shah released the 32-page report card about the 20 years rule of the MP BJP state government from 2003 to 2023 at a function at the Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in Bhopal this afternoon.

In his fourth visit to MP in less than two months, Mr Shah said MP used to be a Bimaru state but we have made it one of the most developed states in India.

Shah also launched the ‘Garib Kalyan Maha Abhiyan’ at the function, through which the BJP plans to brand the achievement of bringing 1.36 crore people of MP out of the poverty line.

A NITI Aayog report has highlighted that 1.36 crore people came out of the poverty line in MP between 2019 and 2021, as compared to 2015-16.