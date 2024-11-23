Shah proposes 5-yr plan to boost financial capacity of sugar mills

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has proposed a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at boosting the financial capacity of sugar mills, with a target of increasing their funding to ₹25,000 crore. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sugar industry, ensuring improved financial stability and supporting the sector’s long-term development. He also asked to explore deep-sea trawlers in coastal states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Addressing the 91st General Council meeting of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) here, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to improving the standard of life of crores of farmers through the cooperative sector. He said that the government is committed to bringing positive change in the lives of citizens of the country through the cooperative movement. He said the Modi government is working to make the country self-reliant through cooperation, and the NCDC has an important role in this direction.

He lauded the NCDC’s contributions to the cooperative movement, emphasising its pivotal role in transforming the lives of millions of cooperatives. He said that the success of the NCDC is reflected not only in its disbursement crossing ₹60,000 crore but also in its ability to positively impact the rural economy and the cooperative sector at large.

Emphasising the importance of White Revolution 2.0, Shah called for a special focus on promoting Milk Cooperative Unions in the North Eastern states. He highlighted the need for collaboration between the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the NCDC to establish milk producers’ associations. Shah said that these organisations should work together to provide financial assistance, with the initial phase of milk production being overseen by the NDDB. The initiative, he stated, would not only drive the White Revolution forward but also play a significant role in empowering tribal communities and women.

He said the Ministry of Cooperation has introduced the Cooperative Intern scheme, with NCDC as the implementing agency. The scheme aims to help state and district cooperative banks align with central government schemes and strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).