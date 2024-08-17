Shah, Nadda attend meeting of BJP’s national office-bearers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday attended the party’s national office-bearers meeting in the national capital.

Today’s meeting, which was held at the BJP headquarters here, was significant as it was held a day after the announcement of election dates in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI on Friday had announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October, while in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October. The counting of votes in J&K and Haryana will take place on 4th October.

Advertisement

The meeting of the BJP’s national office-bearers, which was chaired by Nadda, discussed the saffron party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, sources said.

The key meet was also attended by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, all BJP national office bearers, state in-charges, co-in-charges, all state BJP presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

The meeting is learnt to have discussed all important aspects of the saffron party’s membership drive, including the start date and the entire process of the campaign.

The agenda of the meeting included finalising the process for starting the BJP’s membership drive and organisational elections, the sources further said.

After the membership drive and organisational elections are held from the Mandal to district and state levels, the new national president of the BJP is likely to be elected in January 2025.

Incumbent BJP national president J P Nadda’s term has already ended, and he will continue as the national president until a new one is elected.

Earlier on July 5, the BJP national president appointed the party’s state in-charge and co-in-charge for the various states with an aim to strengthen the party’s organisational strength across the country in view of the assembly elections due this year and the year after.