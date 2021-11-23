Shah meets Trinamul Congress MPs, assures to seek report from Tripura Govt over police brutality allegation

Trinamul Congress MPs today held a noisy protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s North Block office and later met him over Tripura police “brutality” against their party leaders and MPs.

The Home Minister assured the MPs delegation that he will seek a report from the Tripura Government over their complaint.

Trinamul Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said the MPs had told Shah how the party leaders were arrested and MPs beaten up. The Home Minister told the MPs that he had spoken to the Tripura Chief Minister yesterday.

Earlier today, a total of 16 Trinamul Congress MPs including Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy held a protest at North Block. They were later called to meet the Home Minister at his residence.

On Sunday, Trinamul Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.