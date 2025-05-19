Shah launches ‘e-Zero FIR’ to curb cyber crime with unprecedented speed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched the new ‘e-Zero FIR’ initiative to nab cybercriminals with unprecedented speed designed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and helpline number 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

The minister said the initiative will soon be extended to the entire nation.

The I4C was established by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide a framework and ecosystem for law enforcement agencies for dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The I4C is envisaged to act as the nodal point to curb cybercrime in the country.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government is bolstering the security grid to build a cyber-secure Bharat.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 has enabled easy reporting and prompt action on complaints related to cyber financial crimes. The newly introduced process involves integration of I4C’s NCRP system, Delhi Police’s e-FIR system and National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

The e-Crime Police Station of Delhi has been notified for the registration of e-FIRs and transferring them to jurisdictional police stations in cybercrime complaints of a specified nature reported on NCRP.

This initiative will improve the conversion of NCRP/1930 complaints into FIRs enabling easy restoration of money lost by victims and facilitate punitive action against cyber criminals. It leverages the provisions of the recently introduced new criminal laws.