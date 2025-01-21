Shah lauds security forces after 14 Maoists killed along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the security and border forces after 14 Maoists were killed in an encounter in the dense Dandakaranya region along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

“CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh police neutralised 14 Maoists in joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border,” he said in a post on X.

The home minister called the operation a “mighty blow to Naxalism” as the security forces achieved “success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat.”

“With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today,” he added.

An official said the Maoists were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded the security personnel for their courage and commitment, stating, “This success strengthens the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Maoist insurgency by March 2026. The dedication and bravery of our security forces are exemplary. I salute their valiant efforts.”

He also expressed confidence that the double-engine government would ensure Chhattisgarh is Maoist-free by the deadline.

Personnel from the Gariband Operation Group E30, COBRA 207, CRPF Battalions 65 and 211, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) from Odisha’s Nuapada participated in the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the forces launched an offensive in Kulhadighat, a Maoist stronghold, on January 19. Several senior Maoist cadres are believed to have been neutralized in the operation, delivering a significant blow to the insurgent hierarchy in the region. The recovery of sophisticated weaponry, including automatic SLR rifles, ammunition, and intelligence materials, underscores the scale of the Maoist network.

With the elimination of key Maoist leaders, security forces are now focusing on consolidating their gains and intensifying counter-insurgency operations.

“The intelligence materials recovered from the site will be thoroughly analyzed to further dismantle Maoist networks,” a senior police officer stated. Additionally, heightened surveillance in bordering regions is being implemented to prevent cross-border insurgent movements, particularly from Odisha and neighboring states.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government is intensifying developmental initiatives in Maoist-affected areas to curb recruitment and foster public trust in state institutions. Priority is being given to infrastructure development, education, and livelihood programs to address the socio-economic vulnerabilities often exploited by insurgents.