Shah hails Budget 2025, says middle class always in PM Modi’s heart

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2025-16, calling it a comprehensive and visionary roadmap for India’s future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Referring to the announcement of no income tax till Rs 12 lakh income, he said the middle class is always in the heart of Modi.

“The middle class is always in PM Modi’s heart. Zero Income Tax till Rs 12 lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion,” Shah wrote in a post on X.

The home minister further emphasized that the budget covers every sector, from agriculture to innovation, in line with PM Modi’s vision of building a developed and self-reliant India.

He further praised the budget for its inclusive approach, touching on critical issues such as education, health, women and children’s welfare, and the promotion of startups, innovation, and investment. According to Shah, the Budget 2025 is a key step towards realizing the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

“Budget 2025 is the blueprint of the Modi government’s vision towards building a developed and best India in every field. This budget, which covers every sector – from farmers, poor, middle class, women and children’s education, nutrition and health to Start Up, innovation and investment – is the roadmap for Modi ji’s self-reliant India,” he said.

The home minister also praised the government’s initiatives aimed at the development of Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

“In Budget 2025, the Modi government has given important gifts to the people of Bihar. Establishment of Makhana Board in Bihar, Western Koshi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, expansion of IIT Patna, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management and decisions related to Greenfield Airport are going to make Bihar a center of education, business, connectivity, farmer welfare and employment in the coming times,” Shah remarked.

The Home Minister also congratulated the MSME sector for the doubling of the credit guarantee cover, adding Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“This will scale up start-ups and foster manufacturing hubs. The budget’s focus on footwear, leather and toy manufacturing industries will spur jobs in the grassroots, advancing PM Modi Ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.