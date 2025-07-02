Shah congratulates NCB, other agencies on busting global drug cartel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other agencies on busting a global drug cartel.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to dismantle every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where they operate from.

“Congratulations to NCB and all agencies on busting a global drug cartel. The probe set a stellar example of multi-agency coordination, resulting in 8 arrests and seizures of 5 consignments while triggering crackdowns in the US and Australia against the ring that operates across 4 continents and 10+ nations.

“Our agencies are constantly monitoring the sophisticated modes like crypto payments and anonymous drop shippers used by these gangs. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji-led govt is determined to saw off every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where they operate from,” he said in a post on X.

In one of the most far-reaching crackdowns against the illegal pharmaceutical drug trade, the NCB, HQ Operations Unit, successfully dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate that used encrypted digital platforms, drop shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents, it said.

What began with a routine vehicle interception near Bengali Market in the national capital unravelled into a sophisticated criminal web operating across India, USA, Australia, and Europe — showcasing the global reach of illicit pharma networks and NCB’s capability to lead coordinated international enforcement actions, it added.

The operation uncovered a global network spanning 04 continents and more than 10 countries.

The arrested persons confessed to operating a vendor profile on a major Indian B2B platform, from where they sold pharmaceutical pills to clients across the US, Europe, and Australia.

The syndicate operated on encrypted communication platforms like Telegram, relied on cryptocurrency payments, PayPal, Western Union and used anonymous international drop shippers to evade detection, it said.

The kingpin, who coordinated international linkages and finances, has been identified and located in the UAE. NCB is actively working in collaboration with UAE authorities.

Investigations further revealed the existence of a clandestine pill manufacturing facility in Australia, directly tied to the syndicate. Law enforcement in Australia has successfully dismantled this unit. Operations in other jurisdictions are still ongoing.

In a significant development stemming from intelligence shared by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US DEA) has apprehended a key player in an international drug trafficking network. Joel Hall, a major re-shipper based in Alabama, was arrested following a coordinated operation, leading to the seizure of over 17,000 tablets of controlled medication.

During the crackdown, authorities also uncovered multiple cryptocurrency wallets and active parcels linked to the syndicate, indicating a sophisticated and tech-enabled trafficking operation. Investigative and enforcement actions concerning these digital assets and parcels are actively ongoing.

Adding to the breakthrough, an Indian-American individual identified as a key money launderer in the network is now facing indictment in the United States, marking a critical step in dismantling the financial backbone of this illegal enterprise.