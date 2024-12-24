Shah chairs review meet on new criminal laws’ implementation in Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in Uttarakhand in the presence of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, jails, courts, prosecution and forensics in Uttarakhand.

During the discussions, Shah mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, three new criminal laws are becoming the protectors of civil rights and the basis of ‘ease of justice’. He asked the Uttarakhand CM to fully implement the new criminal laws as soon as possible.

The minister further said that the new laws are citizen and victim centric, and they need to be implemented promptly with this spirit.The HM, emphasizing on the use of technology, said that more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state, and for the forensic visits, teams should be divided into three categories, that is serious, normal and very normal, in a bid to use the resources in a better manner.

Along with this, Shah also emphasized that a protocol should be made to decide the designated place for video conferencing, and the cameras installed at all places should be of excellent quality. He said that there should be regular and continuous monitoring of how many of the total Zero FIRs registered have been brought to justice, and how many FIRs have been transferred to the states. He said the CM should review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days, while the Chief Secretary and DGP once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.

He suggested the DGP of Uttarakhand should ensure that all the Superintendents of Police probe the cases within the prescribed timelines.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi, Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand, DG of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), DG, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) and several senior officials of the MHA and the state were present in the meeting.

