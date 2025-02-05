Shah asks security agencies to deal with terrorism in J&K with a ruthless approach

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah asked all security agencies to tackle infiltration bids and acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir with a ruthless approach, adding that the goal should be to completely uproot the existence of terrorists. He directed the security agencies in the region to be vigilant and continue to work in synergy to fully eliminate terrorism in J & K.

Shah, who chaired a review meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Union government was committed to completely wipe out terrorism from the region, and further informed that due to its sustained efforts, the terror ecosystem in J&K has weakened significantly.He also lauded the efforts of all the security forces and agencies for the significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in the region.

The meeting was attended by the J&K’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior MHA officials.

At the meeting, the HM directed all security agencies to step up their fight against terrorism, aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal.

Shah further pointed out that the narcotics network was providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities, while expressing the need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.

He also directed the concerned agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to facilitate the timely implementation of the three new criminal laws.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shah held another important review meeting on the security situation in the region, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary and other senior Army officials.