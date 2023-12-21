SFI activists bar ‘Sangh Parivar-connected’ members from attending Calicut University Senate meeting

The SFI activists prevented five persons from attending the Calicut University Senate meeting scheduled for Thursday, accusing them of being supporters of the Sangh Parivar.

The workers of SFI, the student wing of the CPI-M, blocked the five Senate members associated with Sangh Parivar, nominated by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan, to attend the scheduled Senate meeting at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Minutes before the meeting, SFI activists obstructed the five members at the entrance of the Senate House, and staged a sit-in protest in front of the venue.

“We will not allow Sangh Parivar supporters to attend the Senate meeting. Kerala stands united against Sangh Parivar and the BJP. However, the Chancellor has been appointing Sangh Parivar supporters to the Senate and Syndicate in universities. Any such attempt will be strongly opposed,” said SFI leader Afsal.

SFI activists had previously protested against the Chancellor during his stay at the university guest house from Saturday to Monday.