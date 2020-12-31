Ahead of the New Year celebrations, three metros — Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai — and several states including Punjab and Kerala have announced restrictions and night curfew.

The Delhi government has announced night curfew and restricted the public gatherings tonight and tomorrow between 11 PM and 6 AM.

“No New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 and 6 am of January 2,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

However, the traffic movement for the aforesaid period will not be restricted.

Night curfew with similar hours has been announced in Mumbai also ahead of the celebrations.

The Bengaluru police commissioner has said prohibitory orders banning large gatherings will be imposed from noon today.

Chennai has barred large gatherings, especially on beaches and roads. Marina beach, Elliots beach and other beaches have been shut.

However, West Bengal has called for peaceful, disciplined celebrations, saying extremes like night curfews not perceived to be required.

“No need for extreme steps but urge caution over new year celebrations… Best to maintain a careful middle path,” the Chief Secretary has said.

In Punjab, the Amarinder Singh government has decided to lift it from January 1, and advised the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.