BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday claimed that several people have been released from house arrest and preventive detention and it is an ongoing process. “State administration based on security assessment will take appropriate decisions from time to time,” he said.

Madhav was in Srinagar to witness a football match between Real Kashmir and Chennai clubs.

On internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav said broadband services are being restored and based on security assessment, these things will happen.

Speaking on the recently concluded Jharkhand election where BJP had to face defeat from the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, Madhav said, “The Jharkhand results were below our expectations. We knew it was going to be a tough election as Jharkhand has a tendency to change governments every five years.”

The party will analyse the reasons and set things right there, he added.

Attacking his former partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Madhav said that the results in Maharashtra were in favour of the BJP-led alliance, but our partner ditched.

“The mandate was the BJP led alliance in Maharashtra. It is a case of the winner becoming loser and the loser becoming the winner,” he said.

The football match was organised between Real Kashmir and Chennai clubs on Thursday, in which the Real Kashmir marked victory by 2:1.

Earlier, the central government had also withdrawn the 7000 Paramilitary troops from Kashmir valley, claiming the conditions to be stabilised.