Seven new academic programmes at IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has launched seven new academic programmes in select areas of engineering, architecture, economics, and management along with specialization in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to cater to the rising demand for new-age technologies.

“New initiatives of this kind separate the leaders from followers, and I am delighted to hear about the outlines and philosophy of the programmes. I hope these programmes would help students and working professionals add value to their respective fields,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, while inaugurating the new programmes.

The event was held online for the programme at the oldest technical institution in the country on July 30, said the Department of Science & Technology on Monday.

The new programmes are inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary and also in line with the National Education Policy 2020, he said, adding, “Their launch shows that we are on to breaking some of the silos that we have historically created.”

The programmes, which include six postgraduate degree programmes and one five-year integrated programme, would be offered to students from the next autumn session (2021-2022). They aim to facilitate quality education in new and emerging areas that are becoming more and more relevant today.

The entire programme comprises of M.Tech (Artificial Intelligence) and M.Tech (Data Science) under the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data Science (CAIDS); M.Des (Industrial Design), and MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design; online M.Tech (Microelectronics and VLSI) for working industry professionals under the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering; MS Economics (five year integrated programme) under the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences; and M.Tech (Dam Safety and Rehabilitation) under the proposed International Centre for Dams (currently coordinated by Department of Hydrology).

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, who was present during the launch, hoped that these new programmes would change the mindset towards learning by making it more flexible, accessible, and a life-long process.

“We are also aiming for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and so new areas with a new approach to learning are important, innovation is an integral part of our future as is entrepreneurship. I recommend entrepreneurship programmes to make sure we have a lot more job creators,” he said.

IIT Roorkee Director, Ajit K. Chaturvedi expressed confidence that these new programmes would fulfil the demand of future technologies in higher education, the statement added.