Seven feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes, DGCA orders probe

On Tuesday, a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed in which around six people lost their lives, as per the preliminary reports.

As per the reports, a chopper with five passengers and crew crashed while operating from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

The Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter (VT-RPN) ran into cloudy weather at Garud Chatti and crashed in a valley there, confirmed DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe into the crash of a helicopter near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. “Six people, including one pilot and five passengers, who were traveling onboard the helicopter which crashed have died in the incident,” said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

According to DGCA, Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with five passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi.

According to the authorities, several people may also be stuck inside.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The administration, however has left for the spot and the rescue operation may begin soon.