On a day when Uttar Pradesh’s dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey got killed in a police encounter while bringing him to Kanpur, seven bombs were found at the Panchayat Bhawan in Bikru village during a raid that has been continuing almost on a daily basis after the July 3 massacre in which eight policemen were killed.

The bombs are crude and of low intensity.

Some of the bombs were found from the house of Vikas Dubey’s driver Daya Shankar Agnihotri who is now in police custody.

According to police sources, three police teams are conducting searches in the Bikru village, especially of houses of those connected with Vikas Dubey. The police are also checking the legality of arms with the local people.

Meanwhile, Sarla Dubey, mother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has refused to go to Kanpur or claim her son’s body for the last rites.

“I have nothing to do with my son now,” she told a police team that visited her residence.

Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

The police have stated that the vehicle in which Vikas Dubey was being taken, one of the three in the convoy, overturned after skidding off the road due to heavy rain following which the gangster allegedly snatched a pistol from an injured cop and attempted to flee.The rest of the police team caught up with him and ordered him to surrender; but he refused and opened fire at the policemen inviting retaliatory action in which he got killed.

The gangster, who had been absconding since the shootout on July 3, was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 40 teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and the STF had been on a massive hunt for the dreaded gangster since the Kanpur encounter.

In one of the most sensational and barbaric incident, eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were shot dead and at least seven others seriously injured including a civilian as they went to arrest local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang in the wee hours of July 3.

The incident had led to national outrage.

Dubey was allegedly was informed about the raid beforehand. It is said that Vikas Dubey had received a tip-ff form the police station about the impending raid after which he prepared for the attack on cops.

Following his, arrest, his mother on Thursday had said that the government is free to decide her son’s fate.

Speaking to reporters, she said that she learnt about the arrest of her son from TV channels. “Vikas used to visit the Mahakal temple of Ujjain every year to offer prayers. The government will do whatever it thinks is appropriate. We cannot say anything much.”

“Now the government must do what it deems fit. The government is very powerful. I do not know what to say,” she said.