Sevayats protest UP govt’s ordinance, proposed corridor at Banke Bihari temple

The Sevayat Goswami priests of the famous Shree Banke Bihari temple are at loggerheads with the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed corridor and an ordinance to set up a Trust to manage the temple.

The priests vigorously demonstrated on Wednesday against the proposed corridor and ordinance being introduced by the government at the Sri Banke Bihari temple here.

After performing the Rajbhog Aarti, the priests gathered in the temple’s courtyard and raised slogans against the government, expressing their outrage over the issues.

The priests said that the Shri Banke Bihari Temple is considered personal property, passed down through generations of Swami Haridas ji’s descendants, and not public property.

Sevayat Ashish Goswami said, “We have served Thakur ji from birth, dedicating our body, mind, and wealth. The government now wants to snatch Bihari ji from us at the behest of outsiders, which we will not tolerate at any cost.”

The Sevayats also announced that if the government does not back down from its efforts to build a corridor and acquire the temple, they would seek permission to make a will.

Sevayat Himanshu Goswami said, “If the government is intent on snatching our Thakur ji from us, then we have no right to live. We should rather be given euthanasia.”

The Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Project proposed by the government aims to ensure convenience for devotees and beautify the temple complex. However, the Sevayat priests believe the project violates the temple’s traditions, structure, and rights. The Goswami society terms this effort as a form of religious intervention.