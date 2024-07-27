Set tangible goals for ViksitBharat@2047, PM tells States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired Niti Aayog’s ninth governing council meeting where he told States that the Vision Bharat (developed India) goal will be achieved by 2047 only when States set their own tangible goals for development.

Interacting with Chief Ministers of 20 States and Lt. Governors of six Union Territories, who attended the meeting, the Prime Minister said developed India will be only an aggregation of developed States. Many States have prepared their Vision plans for the next 25 years with clear targets, while others must follow suit.

Mr Modi impressed upon the States that the Chief Ministers and their State governments have to participate in the national effort. The meeting had before the participants an Approach Paper for a Vision for Viksit Bharat at 2047.

The States have been given the Approach Paper and it is expected to be made final, after States send their plans with detailed targets for the next five years, and targets in principle for the next 25 years. The States’ replies are expected in a month.

The Prime Minister said money is not just the only thing required; there must be good governance also. The States must have investor-friendly charters to invite FDI. There is tremendous goodwill for India abroad and this can be taken advantage of.

The States must convey they are ready for investment and development by presenting a good picture of law and order and transparency in procedures, he said.

The States can compete in attracting FDI; Niti Aayog can prepare an index on how they are doing. The Prime Minister said this would be a form of competitive federalism. The States can plan for zero-poverty targets after the basic needs are met.

The major themes of development by 2047 include ease of living including good quality drinking water; reliable electric supply, health services, schooling and ways to check drop-out rate, and easy transfers of lands and mutation processes.

The Prime Minister asked the State Chief Ministers that steps be taken to strengthen districts which are quite large in many States, while the States are also quite large in some cases. Each district must have its vision for development by 2047. Problems of cyber-security and fake-identity talking can also be taken care of.

Giving an idea of their future plans, the States spoke also about demographic management, since the country is aging, and by 2047, there will be a sizable aged population. The States were asked to take care of social conditions and welfare systems for the aged,

Some Chief Ministers also spoke about skill census. The States were told about linking of rivers, starting with rivers within States, then with neighbouring States for national river grids. Villages can be identified for zero poverty.

The Approach Paper said “Business as usual will not do. We must create the future. It is important to channelise our innovative ideas into actions. There must be a sense of purpose, dedication and steadiness to use the Amrit Kaal in building a nation that our freedom fighters envisaged and sacrificed for.”

Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said the 10 absentee States at the meeting were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry. Bihar CM could not come because of some Assembly elections which just got over.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal was present. The chief minister of West Bengal, Ms Mamata Banerjee, had made a request to be given a turn before lunchtime. Every Chief Minister was given equal time. The State Chief Secretary continued in the meeting after she left, he said.