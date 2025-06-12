Services at Ahmedabad Airport resume after tragic air crash

Services on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad resumed after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

In a statement on X, Airports Authority of India posted, “Attention Flyers; Scheduled Flight Operations from the Ahmedabad Airport have resumed since 5:05 pm.”

It is recommended that travelers check flight status directly with the airline and monitor the airline’s websites for further updates, the post mentioned.

Earlier in the day, SVPIA Spokesperson stated, “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

As per the state officials, the crash took place around nine minutes after the plane got clearance for takeoff.

There were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and one Canadian on board the aircraft. Rigorous rescue and relief operations are underway but are hindered by dense, black smoke at the crash site.