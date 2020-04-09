Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) that works towards the inclusive welfare of differently-abled individuals is providing meals and masks and financial assistance for free medical treatment to the underprivileged amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The NGOs Corona Relief Seva wing is providing 2,000 food packets per day across the city.

Auto rickshaw drivers, migrants, local residents, slum communities and workers” unions in the city who are at the receiving end of fighting against hunger and malnutrition are being distributed meal packets regularly from 50 Corona Relief Seva Volunteers of NSS.

After the 21 day lockdown was announced, more than 31,500 food packets have been distributed till date, along with 9,500 masks sewn by the differently abled. The team is following stringent sanitisation, hygiene and mechanised cooking processes to avoid any possible contamination of the coronavirus.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, ” Lockdown is undoubtedly a crucial and a very necessary step to stop the further spread of COVID-19. Practising social distancing and following the measures taken by the state and the central government will help us in wading away from the crisis fast. We, on our part, have also donated a sum of Rs 2 lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund.”

NSS is also financially helping the needy get during this lockdown.

The organisation is also working for the people starving and are left on streets or government shelters during the lockdown. It started the Corona Relief Seva campaign on March 24 to help those who need our help in these difficult times.

The key initiatives that are taken up by the NSS includes, distribution of free meals and food supplies, distribution of masks that are made by especially abled people and sanitization of heavily populated localities. Apart from that, 450 families are being provided with raw food supplies every day in villages to make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry in underprivileged households in these distressing times.