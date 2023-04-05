“Serious destruction of Parliament”, says TMC MP Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the stalemate in the Parliament and called it “serious destruction of Parliament”.

Taking to Twitter, O’Brien said, “Serious, very serious destruction of Parliament happening. MPs from the ruling party shouting slogans, not allowing Parliament to run for a full Session.” Today also, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after resuming the session after a day’s break amid opposition MPs raising slogans demanding a JPC probe on Adani stocks issue

On Monday too, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break.

The parliament has seen continuous disruptions since the start of the second part of the budget session on March 13 with the BJP demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties insisting on a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Adani issue.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the current logjam in Parliament could end if the Opposition and the government sit for a discussion and both move two steps forward.

Shah pressed for the need for conversation between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition and said the Parliament cannot be run by only one of the two sides.