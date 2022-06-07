Senior officers visit migrant Kashmiri Pandit camp in Kulgam

Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, along with Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat, on Tuesday visited the Vessu migrant colony, in south

Kashmir’s Kulgam and took stock of grievances and demands of Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants of the colony.

The residents of the migrant colony highlighted several issues including posting of employees to safer zones, DPC related issues, development and other related matters.

Commissioner Secretary assured them that all their issues will be redressed in a time-bound manner.

Commissioner Secretary also took stock of the developmental scenario of the colony and asked the concerned offices to ensure availability of all requisite facilities in the colony.

Enroute, he also visited Model Higher Secondary School at Kilam and reviewed functioning of the institute. He also interacted with the students and staff of the school and stressed upon imparting quality education to the students besides ensuring their overall personality development.