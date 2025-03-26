Senior Karnataka BJP MLA expelled for anti-party activities

BJP’s central disciplinary committee on Wednesday expelled its Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, an outspoken leader, for a period of six months for anti-party remarks.

Taking exception to his periodic and repeated violation of party discipline, the Central leadership expelled the Karnataka senior leader from the party and from positions he held within the party.

Advertisement

The letter from the party leadership said, “It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect.”

Advertisement

Courting controversy is not new to Yatnal whose recent utterances were on starlet gold smuggler Ranya Rao, which were condemned by women’s organisations across the country.

Yatnal reacted in a hard-hitting manner, saying the expulsion would not deter him in his fight against dynastic politics, corruption and seeking reforms within the party.

He told media persons on Wednesday, “The party has expelled me for speaking against dynastic politics, corruption, reforms within the party and request to develop north Karnataka. The party has rewarded me for calling a spade a spade.”

“Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully,” he added.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the party way back in 2015 after he refused to withdraw from the contest as an independent candidate for the Bijapur Local authorities constituency in Karnataka Legislative Council. He had won the elections, and later joined the BJP in 2018.