As the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is on track now, Shiv Sena won’t side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra’s throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday, in Mumbai.

While talking to reporters, Raut once again repeated that his party will get the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post when the three-party alliance will assume power in the state.

“The time for offers has ended,” Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM’s post with the Sena.

“People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM,” he said.

Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, “Why meet the governor when the President’s rule is in place.”

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar had a midnight meeting with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray who was accompanied by his son Aditya and Raut, at Pawar’s residence where his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present.

After emerging from the meeting none spoke but Thackeray smiled and Raut gave the ‘thumbs up’ sign, indicating all was on the right track.

According to reports, Pawar briefed them on all the political development in New Delhi in the past five days, the power-sharing formula, the post of CM, Dy CM, ministries, etc, among the three prospective partners – Sena-NCP-Congress.

For today, a series of meetings have been lined up between the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress-NCP and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress.

According to news agency IANS, three parties alliance – likely to be christened ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, will be formally announced and they would soon stake the claim to form the government before Governor B S Koshyari.