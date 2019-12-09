The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP started its poll debut on a winning note in Maharashtra with its sarpanch candidate defeating that of the BJP in Parli in Beed.

MVA candidate Ashrubai Kirawale defeated BJP’s Ashabai Chopade in a poll held for the post of sarpanch in Sirsala village on Sunday, some 480 kilometres from Mumbai.

After the Sena broke its alliance with the BJP post Assembly results on the issue of 50:50 partnership in the government as well as 2.5 years of CM’s post for each party, it joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form a government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Parli was the center of a fierce Assembly fight between BJP’s Pankaja Munde, the then minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, and NCP’s senior leader Dhananjay Munde , who is Pankaja’s cousin as well.

Many rallies were addressed by BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Pankaja, daughter of late Gopinath Munde lost to the NCP.

In a statement after the MVA candidate’s victory, Dhananjay Munde said, “Sirsala is the biggest gram panchayat in entire Parli tehsil. The bypolls for the post of sarpanch were held yesterday and results are out today. It would first such victory of MVA.”

He tweeted the news as well (in Marathi), saying , “I am proud that the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena’s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance’s first win is in the Beed district’s Parli village. Sirsala Gram Panchayat’s Sarpanch’s election is won by Ashubai Vishvanath Kirawale. Best wishes to the elder sister.”

Kirawale won the seat by a margin of 1395 votes over Chopade, according to Dhananjay Munde.